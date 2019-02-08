Speech to Text for Lee holds off the Bucks in area championship

its friday, everyone deserves a treat after a long work week, good thing youre going to get it watching the area championship between lee and buckhorn. and spoiler alert. it ends with a buzzer beater... im going to show you these sweet shots first, kuran garner with the sweet three tyreese smith on fire again tonight, and this game had it all, but it came down to this last series, buckhorn down three, looking to send the game into over time... less than20 seconds to go... kuran looks in trouble, pulls back, and its in!!! the bucks are here for it. crowd going crazy, but don't blink, because you will miss the buzzer beater by the man!! kobe brown, living up to his first name. lee walks off with a 44-42 win and they're area champs!! go crazy..... brown with ice in his veins making the jump shot.... another reason why he will playing d-one ball this winter in college station. here's what was going through kobe's mind in the last seconds. that was a tough shot by kuran i didn't expect him to make it, he's a good player though, i knew i had to make it . definiately happy we got the win, its the area championship, so im just realy happ two nailbiting games in the area tourney for lee. the generals beat hazel green by one and buckhorn by 2... all while several players including kobe brown were not at 100 healthy. here's what coach gregory brown, kobe's dad, by the way, had to say about his team's resilance. they came back today and we were better. kobe threw up at half time, so we are going to go home get some meds in him, but