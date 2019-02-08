Speech to Text for Chill lingers through Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. the chill is back, and it is the big story tonight and saturday. warming will begin on sunday, but that's when the chance for rain returns to our forecast. this evening will be mostly cloudy but dry. temperatures will drop through the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. the low by morning will be near 28 degrees with wind chills near 20 degrees. saturday afternoon will become brighter as clouds clear. the high will be 49 degrees with wind chills in the upper 30s at the warmest. clouds will increase on sunday, and rain will return after noon. temperatures will warm from 38 in the morning to 48 in the afternoon. monday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain, especially later in the day. temperatures will warm from 40s in the morning to lower 60s in the afternoon. widespread heavy rain will fall on tuesday. rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible. the chill is back, and it is the big story tonight and saturday. warming will begin on sunday, but that's when the chance for rain returns to our forecast. this evening will be mostly cloudy but dry. temperatures will drop through the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. the low by morning will be near 28 degrees with wind chills near 20 degrees. saturday afternoon will become brighter as clouds clear. the high will be 49 degrees with wind chills in the upper 30s at the warmest. clouds will increase on sunday, and rain will return after noon. temperatures will warm from 38 in the morning to 48 in the afternoon. monday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain, especially later in the day. temperatures will warm from 40s in the morning to lower 60s in the afternoon. widespread heavy rain will fall on tuesday. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in