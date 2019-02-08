Speech to Text for New Bill Targeting Fake Service Dogs

u-s this year for the issue. new at five... some alabama lawmakers want to tighten the leash on people who lie, about having service dogs. a bill will be introduced when the session starts next month ... making it a misdemeanor. waay 31's sierra phillips has reaction from a service dog trainer here in huntsville. rose - "someone recently said i need to fly overseas and they won't let my dog fly in the cabin with me. i'm leaving in march.can you certify my dog as a service dog before i leave?" laurel rose runs huntsville's got your six- an organization that trains service dogs for veterans with post traumatic stress disorder . she told me it's a lot more common than you'd think for people to have a fake service dog ---and even ask her nonprofit organization for help doing so. rose - "i said no, its fraud, and in good conscience i can't do that" she started her no cost training program for veterans after seeing her daughter, who served overseas, connect with her dog. rose "i learned from watching her-- how much comfort she got from her dog" her program can take anywhere from 18 months to 2 years. but she says with the help of online resources, people can skip the training process all together. and right now the laws on the books don't recognize that. rose "it needs to catch up to the 21st century" standup "a quick google search and you can find easy ways to trick anyone around you.., service dog vests, id cards, all for sale right at your fingertips" rose "any legislation that would clear that up and make it very black and white i would be grateful for" but, rose says, the proposed bill doesn't do enough and right now there isn't a valid system in place to help identify who is lying about their furry friend. rose "i appreciate the sentiment behind it the only sticky part i see is how do you enforce it" the proposed bill would also add penalties for those who interfere with people who have service animals -- or who deny them access because of their service animal in huntsville sp waay31 news in addition to possible fines, the offender would have to undergo 30 hours of community service for an organization that serves people with