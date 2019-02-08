Speech to Text for Florence High School Ranked 10th in Alabama

a box of wipes and cleaning supplies. new this evening... some north alabama high schools are some of the best in the state. that's according to a data company which ranked the best 30-high schools in alabama. waay31's breken terry shows us how florence high school made the list. look live: i'm here at florence high school where a data company ranked them as the 10th best public school in the state. i caught up with one senior who tells me she's ready for her career and college because of going to school here. stacey- i'm getting a presidential scholarship to uab. florence high school senior jo'hannah stacey scored a 30 on her act. she believes the reason she scored high on the test is because florence offered programs to help her study for it. stacey- they have an after school act prep class that i went to that helped a lot. stacey plans on majoring in nursing but she's already getting a head start on her career. florence city schools' launch program offers students internships in fields they are interested in and partners with local businesses. stacey- my internship is actually with the hospital and i work nightshift and 12 hour shifts as a cna at the hospital so that has helped tremendously. i've got lots of work experience. niche data company calculated their top 30 high school rankings based on act/sat scores, college ready programs, graduation rates and teacher quality. florence city school officials tell us it's an honor to be ranked number 10 in the state by the data company. colvard-davis- i think for florence high school to be one of the 10 best high schools in the state it just really speaks volumes of what we try and do as a school district to give students tomorrow today. assistant principal jennifer colvard-davis tells me florence high has a top notch fine arts program and even a recording studio in the school, she says their programs are geared to help students figure out what careers they want and their dual enrollment program means parents save money. colvard-davis- when they graduate high school in addition to a high school diploma they are gonna have an associates degree so the money savings is incredible and the preparation is phenomenal for them too. look live tag: other shoals schools that made the list of the 30 best public schools in the state were wilson and muscle shoals high schools. in florence bt waay31 news. niche came up with the rankings based on a number of factors, including test scores, college readiness, and teacher quality. here's a look at other schools from north alabama, on the top 30 list. athens high, huntsville high, grissom high, hartselle high, new century tech, james clemons and bob