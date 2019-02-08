Speech to Text for Limestone County Drug Bust

new information on what's being called one of the largest drug busts in limestone county! take a look at all the stuff police say they seized from brian todd's home ... 70- marijuana plants, meth, pills. all with a street value of 350-thousand dollars! it was all found at a home in bent pine pocket... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from neighbors. neighbors i spoke with today were completely shocked to hear a drug bust happened in their community.. and even more surprised when they realized who was involved. james walsh, neighbor "it's a great neighborhood. our neighbors would do anything for you. we help each other out. we keep each other's dogs when we're on vacation and that sort of thing." james walsh has lived in the same neighborhood for eighteen years.. and says he's never really had to worry about crime. so when he heard a drug bust involving 70 marijuana plants and meth happened just down the road from his home... james walsh, neighbor "it's just unbelievable for our neighborhood, but stuff like that happens somewhere, so it happened here." and to make matters worse, walsh says he knew the neighbor who was arrested in the bust. james walsh, neighbor "he would put on a fireworks display that was professional. it was like as big as one the city might put on." in fact, most neighbors i spoke with know the name brian todd. bob khym, neighbor "he was always very helpful. any time anybody needed anything in the subdivision, he was there with his tools and his truck, and could fix just about anything." but every neighbor told me they had no idea about the drugs.. and say they never would've expected todd to be involved in something like this. bob khym, neighbor "no indication. he seemed like a really nice guy. never suspected anything. never saw any unusual traffic." neighbors agree.. they're just glad the drugs are off the streets. james walsh, neighbor "good work to the sheriff's office, because we certainly don't want that in this neighborhood or any other one." last we checked, todd is still here inside the limestone county jail tonight.. on a sixty-three thousand five hundred dollar bond. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news