New storm shelter coming to Madison County

this afternoon people in one madison county community are relieved a storm shelter is being built in their area. the new shelter will go in behind the meridianville volunteer fire department on patterson lane--not too far from u-s highway 2-31. waay 31's sydney martin learned about the time spent waiting for funding so it can be built and how it will keep people in the area safe during storms. jenell adkins, lives nearby "we just get in the bathtub...with our dogs of course, sister and tater." jenell adkins to told me that's what her family has done for nearly 40 years when bad storms hit madison county. jenell adkins, lives nearby "if we had a place to go. a shelter to go to. we would definitely go to it" in the coming months-- a new storm shelter that can hold about 200 people will be built less than a mile away from adkins home. it will look just like this one. something that's been in the works for a while. roger jones, madison county commissioner, "we've been trying for over two years to get this shelter here at meridianville volunteer fire department. getting the grant took a long time." commissioner roger jones explained the federal emergency management agency has picked up the majority of the tab with taxpayers only spending about 30 thousand dollars for the new shelter. roger jones, "we thought we had it approved over a year ago but it took a lot longer than we had planned." jones told me the closest storm shelter is about 20 minutes away on moores mill road---and the one built in merdiainville will be nearly identical. roger jones "this is tornado alley. there are some really bad tornadoes that come through area...normally yearly..and this maybe able to save some lives. adkins told us her family will definitely take advantage of the new shelter. jenell adkins, lives nearby"you don't want to be in that situation because it doesn't take but one storm to kill you." syd, "commissioner jones told me they hope to have this site prepped in the next 30 days and have the storm shelter built by the beginning of summer. in mad co sm waay 31 news." jones told us the federal emergency management agency gave the county more than 230-thousand dollars to build two new storm shelters. the other shelter will be built in front of the bobo section volunteer fire department