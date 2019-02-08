Speech to Text for First interactive playground in the state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

never taking a break from learning. waay31s breken terry went to the belgreen school to see if it's working. the lu interactive playground combines learning with physical activity. you take balls like this one and throw it at the interactive screen to answer multiple questions in various subject areas. smith- i'm really excited it's a lot of fun. sixth grader katie smith tells us p.e. is now her favorite subject because she gets to play in the interactive playground. smith- i love how it disguises all the learning and stuff with fun. the interactive playground has about 20 games on it and includes subjects like math, geography, history and others. nat pop of game. crittendenden-they are working their self out and exercising because it's so fun and they are also learning and exercising their mind and body. the interactive playground includes subjects for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade they've been using it since january and pe teacher susan crittenden tells us she's noticed a difference in her students. crittenden- i see improvement from some of the younger ones when they start learning the hand eye coordination i see them from the beginning where we started it to right now it's been wonderful. p.e teacher and head baseball coach nathan vincent tells us the interactive playground is helping prepare students for their futures in sports and in the classroom. vincent- they are working on throwing accuracy they are working on moving around hand eye coordination, body awareness, spatial awareness, all that good stuff so it's really good it benefits kids in a ton of ways. katie tells us sometimes she and her classmates don't even realize the workout they are getting. smith- they all love it and it's just a lot of fun. look live tag: the creators of the interactive playground tell me anytime they add a new application the playground will automatically update itself. in franklin co bt waay31. the playground cost 15- thousand dollars, and