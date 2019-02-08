Speech to Text for Dekalb County drug arrests increase due to patrols

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six.. it's been drug bust after drug bust in dekalb county and the sheriff has a message for the community.... they posted this video today -- saying "this is why we do what we we do in dekalb county. drugs are not welcome." today, we sat down with sheriff nick welden to see what he's doing to keep drugs off the streets... "this county is known for a lot of drugs." but sheriff nick welden isn't having it anymore. just this week, the dekalb county sheriff's office arrested 82 people and confiscated 70 grams of meth, 50 grams of weed and a gram of heroine! "it's just an evil, evil tool that is spread out across our county." that's why he posted a facebook message for the community. "it wasn't to expose those people or anything.it was just to show that right there in the background was a community, a neighborhood full of children playing and we have people with drugs going up and down these streets. if they care that little about our communities and our children, they need to understand that we are not going to tolerate it." minister john whittaker visits the dekalb county jail frequently to work with the inmates and says he's impressed with what the department is doing. "the harm is there. people get addicted to those things and they just keep getting lower and lower spiritually and socially." recently, the department has done a number of saturations....wh ere they go into troubled neighborhoods and patrol the area by doing traffic stops. welden says not only do those simple traffic stops lead to more serious charges , but they also help stop crime... and the community agrees. "i feel like they're doing a right job of it." the dekalb county jail is seeing an increase in population because of these arrests. welden says they have around 289 inmates. that's just 11 inmates short of full capacity. he says that won't stop the department from