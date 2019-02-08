Speech to Text for Business and schools need cleaning supplies

the flu bug has bitten alabama hard ... and this afternoon, it's showing no sign of letting up. for the third week in a row ... the number of people with flu has gone up. good afternoon, i'm najahe sherman. i'm dan shaffer. the brand new numbers are just out from the alabama public health department... we are now at 8-percent statewide.. in north alabama the flu is still considered widespread.. so far this flu season -- one child and 14 adults have died from the illness... that number has not changed from last week. it's spreading so fast ... businesses can't refill their disinfectants fast enough. and some schools are putting out a public plea for donated supplies. waay 31's casey albritton shows us how clorox answered the call. i'm here at over the rainbow pediatrics where employees say they are running out of these items ...and they say it's because they've seen more cases of the flu compared to recent years. lacrisha crowell/ pediatric assistant "oh my goodness , it's so busy this flu season...last flu season, it wasn't too bad...but this flu season, it's a lot. it's a lot of flu going around." lacrisha crowell has worked at over the rainbow pediatrics for five years...and she says she sees at least ten flu patients a day... lacrisha crowell/ pediatric assistant "we are wiping down door knobs and cleaning the toys that the children are playing with in the waiting room or in the rooms." she says the upkeep is causing the clinic to run low on cleaning supplies...they only have two clorox wipes containers left. lacrisha crowell/ pediatric assistant "this month, we've ordered maybe three cases and and that's like 36 cases or clorox wipes. so we are ordering a lot." crowell says she tries to keep enough cleaning supplies at home to keep her own kids safe...because the flu has also been an issue in local schools. anthony thompson/ principal "just about every school inside of madison county schools and the surrounding area is dealing with children who are sick and not feeling well," the principal of monrovia middle schools says they started to run out of cleaning supplies as well. anthony thompson/ principal "we have a lot of very supportive parents so we were doing okay...but we knew that what was coming, was probably going to prevent from being able to keep the school as clean as we want it to." so they made a post on twitter, asking for donations. anthony thompson/ principal "clorox did an absolutely wonderful thing in sending us a care package to help us take care of our children inside of our school." he says he encourages parents to donate if they're able to. anthony thompson/ principal "we love our kids, we want everything to be well, we want them to be well...and any little bit of help is really appreciated." members of the pediatric clinic say if you test positive for the flu, you can help keep family members from getting sick by wearing one of these....a face mask to keep germs from spreading. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.