Huntsville police search for counterfeit checks suspect

and cleaning supplies. tonight huntsville police are looking for the man in this surveillance image..who's accused of cashing counterfeit checks. investigators determined this is william furmanski..less than a day after we showed you his picture. furmanski isn't the only one in trouble for the crime-- matthew beavers is in the madison county jail tonight on a 75 thousand dollar bond. police said he also cashed fake checks but don't think the two men know each other. waay 31's sydney martin talked to one of the victim's neighbors and learned from police this can happen easier than you might suspect. syd, "huntsville police said investigators determined one of the men was stealing mail from mailboxes..then he found checks inside...made his own counterfeit checks and started cashing them.' nearly 6000 dollars, that how much huntsville police determined matthew beavers was able to walk away with after stealing people's mail and making checks with their routing number, checking account number and signature. faith oliger, victim's neighbor, "i didn't even know that was possible. i thought checks were pretty safe." huntsville police identified at least two of beaver's victims...and told us he's currently charged with six felonies but could face more charges. faith oliger, victim's neighbor, "scary. it's quiet here. you don't really expect anything bad to happen." huntsville police told us this man-- william furmanski -- is seen in this surveillance image after cashing about 4000 dollars worth of counterfeit checks. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "it's very easy to identify these individuals because all banks have very good cctv in their lobbies. so it kind of begs the question of why someone would commit a crime like this." johnson told us catching criminals on surveillance camera is easy....but oliger told us she has questions as to why both men were able to do this without a problem. faith oliger, victim's neighbor, " you have to go in. you have to show your id." those safety checks are something police said not all banks in the area are doing. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, "when checks and balances and first defenses aren't there..that's what gets the cashes into the criminals hands when they walk out of the bank. oliger told us she hopes the man that stole her neighbors information learns his lesson. faith oliger, victim's neighbor, "i hope he's punished for taking innocent people's money they worked really hard for. maybe he should get a job to make his own money." syd, "huntsville police said the man that they're still looking for..they haven't determined how he got these checks and if he was stealing mail as well. in mad co sm waay 31 news." huntsville police told us if you've noticed any suspicious activity with your bank account you're urged to contact them and your bank.. as for the victims--police told us the