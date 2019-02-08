Speech to Text for Redline Steel customers still empty-handed on company's deadline

jailed on a 630-thousand dollar bond. new at six.. today was the day the company redline steel was hoping to have all of their delayed orders out the door. waay 31's scottie kay went by the wall art decor company today and learned where they stand on that goal.. and heard what customers have to say about it. jennifer williams, customer "they said they were going to get them out? they said that back in december. i'm really not surprised that they still can't get the orders out. everything that they say, you can't really believe it, because they don't stand behind their word." jennifer williams says she placed an order with the company redline steel back on december 2nd.. but still hasn't received the product. jennifer williams, customer "i foresee at least another two months." i spoke with the company and learned they recently had more equipment fail.. leaving them with about three thousand orders that still need to be shipped.. but they tell me they're nearing the end of that process. when i asked for another goal date.. they couldn't give me one.. saying it's difficult to determine production time for each individual order.. but they told me they are working hard and doing everything they can to please their customers as soon as possible. in fact, they have 26 employees who they say are working more than 70 hours a week to try and catch up. williams believes there's a simple solution to catching back up: stop taking orders. jennifer williams, customer "if you can't fulfill those orders, don't take people's money." williams says if they continue to take orders, she's concerned about the future of the business. jennifer williams, customer "they are not going to make it. they're not, because they can't keep up with their deadlines." after her experience with redline, williams now has a message for other customers. jennifer williams, customer "watch out who you're purchasing from. that's the best advice i can give." reporting in tanner, sk, waay 31 news a manager at redline steel tells waay 31 they've refunded more than a hundred thousand dollars worth of orders.. and they say they are learning and