Speech to Text for Marshall County nonprofit starts from scratch after fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more. an organization that helps the homeless in marshall county is starting from scratch. a late night fire damaged its headquarters in albertville. "room in the inn" was located inside lifepoint church on motley street. everything they had collected to help the homeless was destroyed in the fire. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman.. waay 31's sierra phillips is live with the latest on the fire as well as how the non profit is picking up the pieces. i'm here at lifepoint church. this is where marshall county homeless ministries operated the organization room in the inn -- but after the fire last night, community members pulled together today to find them a temporary home . fussell- "i was really kind of throw up, sick about it" volunteers like tammy fussell from marshall county homeless ministries told me - when they heard a fire hit their home base at lifepoint church, it rattled them. fussell - "lifepoint has been so generous to our ministry, letting us stay there, they're so involved" we don't yet know what caused the fire-- but volunteers tell me they lost just about everything inside. fussell- "all of our neighbors who have very little possessions already" inside the church-- medications, clothes, and other necessities were lost. but the community-- including members from lifepoint church-- sprung into action to replace what was lost baucom "the outpouring has been amazing" for now-- they've relocated to "the venue" in guntersville where volunteers have been working since early friday morning baucom- "we're sorting and taking donations right now you can drop off donations at united way in guntersville or the chamber of commerce in albertville reporting live in albertville sierra phillips waay31 news this afternoon -- fire investigators arrived on the scene. we're still waiting to find out what caused it. the pastor said there will be church this sunday -- but services will be held at