Clear

Limestone County Drug Bust

A drug bust in Limestone County is described by the Sheriff's Office as one of the largest they've had in years

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 12:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 12:16 PM
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Limestone County Drug Bust

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the death penalty.. new at midday -- its a drug bust in limestone county which the sheriff's office described as one of the biggest they've made in years. the narcotic's unti searched david todd's home and said they found 70 of high-grade marijuana plants, plus meth, oxycontin, and other prescription drugs. the full value is $350,000 dollars. todd is in the limestone county jail on charges which include instent to distribute and possession. his bond is
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events