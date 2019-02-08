Speech to Text for House Fire Displaces Family

for their efforts. new at midday -- seven people are searching for a place to stay after a kitchen fire damaged a huntsville house this morning. the house is located on joy circle and huntsville fire and rescue say it is no longer livable. waay31's steven dilsizian spent the morning learning more about what happened and whats next for the family. just before 8 this morning, huntsville fire and rescue crews were able to put out the fire in this house... but not before it did some damage. take vo: four fire and rescue trucks were on scene responding to a fire we now know started in the kitchen. but investigators are still trying to determine what exactly caused the fire. officials tell me four adults and three children were inside the house, where one woman was taken to huntsville hospital for smoke inhalation. firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes, but multiple rooms were damaged and they had to cut the power. take sot: mack mccary - next-door neighbor "my grandson said there is a fire next door you know and so thats when we jumped up to see what was happening." the red cross is working with the family to help them find a place to stay.