Speech to Text for Albertville Church Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the majority of the new details at midday to a story we brought you all morning long... fire investigators are now on scene of a church fire in albertville. lifepoint church on motley street - off highway 431 caught fire late last night... that's where fire crews been overnight and throughout the morning- putting out hot spots. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the church-- where she's been since 5 oclock this morning, talking with crews about this fire and the damage left behind. rodneya? adlib what building looks like....will talk about how they're still putting out hotspots firefighters tell me the sanctuary is fine-- but the children's center is a complete loss. i have talked to several people who attend lifepoint church who say when they heard the news-- they just wanted to see how they could help rickey williams "got a call that the church was on fire so we just turned and came on over here to see if we could be of assistance." rickey williams has been a member at lifepoint church in albertville since it first opened 13 years ago-- and says he's worked with the kids in the children's building a lot. and while the fire is a setback for the church-- pastor matt brooks told me he's optimistic for the future. pastor matt brooks "people probably see catastrophe and i see opportunity. i think it was great to see how the community kind of rallied around it." for now church members are working on a backup plan for the kids while they make repairs-- but say sunday services will continue as scheduled. brooks "our staff is offsite putting together contingency plans for the next few days, weeks, and months." while the church staff works to figure out next steps williams told me the congregation is relying on their faith during this time. williams "we've got a great congregation and it's not going to phase us in the least. we'll go forward and god will persevere." crews won't be able to start the investigation into the cause of the fire until the hotspots stop burning. now, sunday services will be held as normal-- but at the albertville fine arts center at 10am. live in albertville, rr, waay 31 news. pastor brooks did say they're grateful for the outpouring of support and the church plans to have a big dinner in the next month to thank first responders