Speech to Text for Huntsville Roadway Improvement

a third suspect. tackling major growth for 2019. huntsville city leaders announced four major road projects-- that will cost millions of dollars. you are looking now at the four high-profile road projects - those are marked in blue - with the cecil ashburn widening construction already underway. waay31's steven dilsizian is live this morning breaking down the cost-- and what else we can expect from the city for the year. im here on north parkway where one of the four major road projects this year includes building an overpass at mastin lake road. but some people in the area are concerned. take vo: this is part of the city of huntsville's road resurfacing plan, pothole repairs, and major roadwork projects for 2019. according to the city, the 2019 fiscal year budget includes over 160 lane-miles of new roadway projects, totaling 275 million dollars. the four major road projects include widening cecil ashburn, the northern bypass between pulaski pike and north parkway, research park boulevard, and the mastin lake road overpass. the overpass project is set to start this fall and will take up to 2 and a half years. the city website explains the goal of the overpass is to reduce congestion between sparkman drive and winchester road. one pastor who is part of a church just on north parkway was concerned when he first heard of the project. "oh my god! what impact is it going to have on the church and even the community?" you can find out if your road will be part of the cities plans this year on our website at waay tv dot com. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31