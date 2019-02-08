Speech to Text for Church's Youth Center Destroyed in Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 is following a breaking news update this morning-- right now-- fire crews in albertville are still on the scene of a church fire. it happened at lifepoint church on motley street off of highway 431. waay 31's rodneya ross is live there this morning as crews work to clean up the damage. rodneya. there were no injuries during the fire. the cause has not yet been determined. live in albertville, rr, waay 31 news.