10 Dead, 3 Injured in Soccer Complex Fire

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for 10 Dead, 3 Injured in Soccer Complex Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --new details in past 20 minutes --state news agency confirms --3 people injured --in addition to the 10 confirmed dead --fire broke out in youth dorm --victims not identified --players staying there are between 14 and 17 years old --ap reports that three injured are 14, 15 and 16 years old --conditions not immediatly known --several world cup players used to play at club --flamengo is one of brazil's largest soccer clubs
