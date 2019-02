Speech to Text for Teenager Rescued Two Days After Building Collapsed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charges will be filed. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past hour --16-year-old boy --pulled from rubble --building collapsed on wednesday --so far 14 people pulled from wreckage --11 bodies recovered --officials have not said how many unaccounted for