Speech to Text for Limestone Sheriff and Others Respond to Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about lawsuit filed against limestone sheriff mike blakely and others --formal response filed tuesday --much of document denies the allegations brought by investigator leslie ramsey --alleges chief deputy fred sloss sexually assaulted her --sheriff mike blakely punished her for coming forward about it --status call set for march