Limestone Sheriff and Others Respond to Lawsuit

New details about a lawsuit filed against Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely and others.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Limestone Sheriff and Others Respond to Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about lawsuit filed against limestone sheriff mike blakely and others --formal response filed tuesday --much of document denies the allegations brought by investigator leslie ramsey --alleges chief deputy fred sloss sexually assaulted her --sheriff mike blakely punished her for coming forward about it --status call set for march
