Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. the limestone county sheriff and other defendants have responded to a complaint filed agains them in federal court. investigator leslie ramsey alleges that chief deputy fred sloss sexually assaulted her and that sheriff mike blakely punished her for coming forward about it. the response filed tuesday denies these allegations. a status call is set for march. steven? marshall county commissioners marshall county commissioners will focus on bidding for the aldridge gap road project in the upcoming work session agenda. the $400-thousand road project has been more than 3 years in the making. the will also focus on the sheriff department's budget, the department is asking for new vehicles and equipment. this morning, madison county investigators are searching for two suspects involved in a home invasion and shooting. the victim told investigators they demanded everything inside his house and shot him in the stomach. the state of alabama has executed an inmate convicted of murder. dominque ray died of lethal injection last night at the state prison in atmore. ray was sentenced to death in 1999 for raping and killing 15-year old tiffany harville in selma. this morning- the alabama n- double a-c-p is calling out alabama's attorney general, steve marshall. the organization listed demands after the state did not prosecute the officer involved in the shooting death of emantic bradford junior. the demands include the release of hoover police policies -- footage of the shooting -- and a meeting with steve marshall. happening today, moulton elementary and moulton middle school are closed today because of a flu outbreak. the lawrence county superintendent told us by closing the schools, it should give sick students time to recover. lawrence county high school is not effected and will be open today. happening today, an event to fight hunger in athens. the first presbyterian church will be filling up bowls of food. all the proceeds will go to athens-limestone hunger projects. to