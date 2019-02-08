Speech to Text for Locals react to upcoming Huntsville road projects

take a look at your screen... you're looking at four major road projects - all marked in blue - that the city of huntsville is taking on in 2019... work has already begun on cecil ashburn drive... and still to come - there's the northern bypass between pulaski pike and north parkway... work on research park boulevard... and north parkway at mastin lake... waay 31's sarah singleterry got mixed feedback from people who will be impacted by the construction project on north parkway near mastin lake roadincluding members of "fellowship of faith church" on north parkway... troy garner "i don't forsee there being any problems. i really don't." troy garner is calm ... cool ... and collected about the mastin lake overpass construction now ... but when he first heard the project was happening ... tg "oh my god! what impact is it going to have on the church and even the community?" garner told me he felt better about the incoming overpass once he talked to state and local transportation officials ... we know the project is set to start this fall and will take up we also asked the north huntsville business association about the intersection itself ... and they don't forsee there being a huge impact on businesses because there aren't a lot of businesses there right now ... on top of the road projects just mentioned, today the city also announced it's taking on seven million dollars worth of street resurfacing projects this year ... and another six hundred thousand in street maintenance and repairs. all five city districts will have roads repaved this year. the city said the budget includes more than 160 lane miles of new roadway projects that is equal to a new two-lane road from huntsville to chattanooga.