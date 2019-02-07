Speech to Text for Thousands left in the dark during Huntsville power outage

new information. a power outage in downtown huntsvile leaves thousands in the dark! this was the scene at tonight's toby mac concert at the von braun center -- cell phones and the center's emergency power providing as much light as possible for the more than 4,000 in attendance. kate parker/at vbc concert "the power just all of a sudden, like half of it was out." the outage at the v-b-c lasted a little over an hour. the power is mostly back on -- but there are still hundreds without power. take a look at the huntsville utility outage map -- which shows several areas where customers are affected. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live downtown right now with what people experienced during the outage. right now the lights are back on here at the vbc and the tobymac concert is back underway... but roughly 4300 people were inside at when the concert came to a grinding half... kate parker and her church group were a little surprised when the v-b-c went dark... kate parker/inside vbc concert "the power just all of a sudden, like half of it was out and we thought it was just preparation for like the next person to come on." but the performers made the most of it... kate parker/inside vbc concert "they sang songs acapella and just like with the guitar and a microphone and it was actually really fun." a little over an hour after the power went out... nats: people cheered when it came back on... and the tunes started up again... a few blocks away... the power outage brought an entire restaurant to its knees... nats: the owner and chef of... the bottle... downtown says his mind instantly went to safety... andy howery/owner and chef of the bottle "just getting everything turned off and getting everyone outside and making sure everybody is safe, the stair are working and we get all of our emergency stuff going." the outage didn't hurt their business too bad though... they had served all but one of their tables when the restaurant went dark... huntsville utilities tells me the cause of the outage is most likely the storm that blew through huntsville tonight... which had some pretty high winds... a transformer at a main substation... which supplies power to a lot of other substations is what went out and caused all of downtown to go dark... we also checked with huntsville fire and rescue and they had no reports of damage from the storm. reporting live in huntsville... kody fishe... waay 31 news..