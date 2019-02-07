Clear

Madison Academy Coach Heading To Chattanooga

Grant Reynolds gets East Hamilton job

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 8:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 8:18 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

after three seasons with the madison academy mustangs, grand reynolds is heading back to chattanooga to be the head coach of east hamilton. reynolds helped lead madison academy to a region 8 5a champions in 2018. his first season as the mustangs head coach, his team was the 4a state runner-up. ad-lib sports cross talk
