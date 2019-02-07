Speech to Text for Madison Academy Coach Heading To Chattanooga

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after three seasons with the madison academy mustangs, grand reynolds is heading back to chattanooga to be the head coach of east hamilton. reynolds helped lead madison academy to a region 8 5a champions in 2018. his first season as the mustangs head coach, his team was the 4a state runner-up. ad-lib sports cross talk