Speech to Text for Three Trojans sign on to play college football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we can't get enough of these high school signings, so we're bringing you more, lets up north to hazel green, three guys got their hands on college scholarships today, davey hines is going to hutchinson community college, chris carter, the offensive lineman is going to union college, and can i get a g-b-o?? deontae beachum is heading to knoxville to play for jeremy pruitt and the vols. can't think of a better way to top of their trojan senior year than signing their letters in front of their best high school friends.