Speech to Text for Local Community College Teaming Up with City

a local college is teaming up with the city of priceville to prepare students for future jobs in our areaincluding mazda-toyota. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with parents about the opportunities in store for their children. erin lokken, lives in priceville "the choice is up to him, but i will encourage him to look into that as a career path for him, because it's something he will enjoy." that was erin lokken's response when i told her about calhoun community college's workforce development program coming to priceville. in fact, the new program will take place in this building right behind the priceville public library where lokken volunteers. and it's something she thinks her son would be interested in. erin lokken, lives in priceville "he's my hands-on child. getting him to read a book is hard, but if you give him a tool or a project, that is his thing." a representative from calhoun tells me the program will involve training in fields like construction, plumbing, electrical work, operating heavy equipment, and even robotics. erin lokken, lives in priceville "i am excited that they have this opportunity because i know there's a shortage of skilled labor in this country and there has been for a while." the program will also train future workers of the nearby mazda-toyota plant... which some people believe will have a far-reaching impact. paula hensley, lives in priceville "it will benefit the town of priceville and the surrounding communitiessomerville, hartselle, even decatur." erin lokken, lives in priceville "it's going to be a blessing for students and probably the country as a whole in the long run." ll tag: officials with calhoun community college tell me they're expecting to have at least eighty students involved in the program here in priceville by august of this year. reporting in priceville, sk, waay 31 news right now, the building belongs to the city of priceville, but calhoun is planning to take ownership