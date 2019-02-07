Speech to Text for Local Ambulance Company Buys New Stretchers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ambulances in huntsville just got a major upgrade! they now have a power load system to get patients inside safely. waay 31's sydney martin talked with one paramedic today--and learned how the major investment is going to make both the paramedics and patients ride easier. britt birdwell, paramedic, "we first started out where we manually. literally..pulled the lever..lifted it up. it took two people to do it." britt birdwell told me he's worked as a paramedic for huntsville emergency medical services for 10 years...and loading patients into the ambulances took a lot of strength. now the service---has gone to a full power load system. nats of it lifting britt birdwell, paramedic, ""it takes all the lifting out except when we move the patient from the floor to the stretcher." the patients will definitely notice the difference. it's a lot smoother coming out of the ambulance." 800 thousand dollars was spent to install the system in the 36 ambulances owned by the service. syd, "huntsville medical emergency services told me this technology will help load patient safely and securely in the future." and birdwell told me he's already noticing the difference with the new system. britt birdwell, paramedic, "i just recently got back from having shoulder surgery. and i can literally do this with one hand and moving a very large patient." if the fully powered system wasn't in place--he might not have been able to come back to work as quickly. britt birdwell, paramedic, ""th lifting would have been a problem." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. huntsville emergency medical services told us all new ambulances across the u-s will be required to have this