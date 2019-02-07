Speech to Text for 90% of Students Avoid School After Threat

police.. new details. today was not a good day for tax payers.. that's the message this afternoon from the superintendent of colbert county schools. most students stayed home today after a series of threats on bathroom walls. the threats implied a shooting would happen today. waay31's breken terry shows us just how many students were out, and how much it cost you, the taxpayer. i am here at colbert heights high school and this parking lot is just about empty. between the high school and elementary school there are about 1,000 students but in light of two school threats... less than 100 students showed up for school. crenshaw- we shouldn't send our kids to school and have this worry over us you know is this the last time we are going to see our children. jodie crenshaw has a kindergartner at colbert heights elementary school and tells us the two threats at the high school saying there would be a school shooting on thursday, terrified her son. crenshaw- we got up there and he seen a friend and he seen the cops up there at the door and there were several offices and it put his mind at ease. in light of the threats the school system said if parents didn't feel comfortable sending their kids to school thursday it would be an excused absence. crenshaw tells us she left that decision up to her son, but when he saw the extra police presence he decided he wanted to go to school crenshaw- he goes if he's here i'm here so he trooped off to his classroom. but about 90% of students from pre-k through 12th grade didn't show up- despite the added security. satchel- today has been very scarce. colbert county school superintendent dr. gale satchel tells us they were still fully staffed thursday and ran bus routes because they weren't sure how many students would show up and that cost tax payers anywhere between 100,000 to 150,000... all because of threats written on a bathroom wall. satchel- even though students weren't there the operations went on. i still have to have lights and electricity on so today was not a day that tax payer dollars were spent well. satchel tells us the money is the least of her worries and is more concerned with finding the student who wrote the second threat. satchel- i am certainly an advocate for kids but however i am not an advocate for kids who threaten their classmates, faculty, and staff. look live tag: satchel tells me they are working with law enforcement to find the student responsible for writing the second threat and they will be punished by the school system and could face criminal charges. in colbert co bt waay31 news. we know the student who wrote the first threat was charged and has not been on campus since last week. the sheriff's office can't release any more information because