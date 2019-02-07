Speech to Text for Business Closing Because of Cecil Ashburn Shutdown

this all comes as drivers are still trying to adjust to the cecil ashburn closure. tonight ... we've learned of the first business casualty in jones valley. waay 31's sierra phillips is live to explain. sierra? uncle maddio's pizza is closing its doors ... a representative telling me, they just can't wait for cecil ashburn to reopen. but i also noticed repaving work on governor's drive today ... along the main alternate route. we wanted to know why the city didn't do the work before the closure, so i brought my questions here to the mayor. walter "i come here almost every day" a quick lunch at uncle maddio's pizza in jones valley, is a lunchtime tradition for many people who work in the area. arseneau - "at least once or twice a week-- sometimes three" but arthur arseneau and his friends will have to find a new pizza place. uncle maddio's will close its doors on sunday. walter- "i'm really sad to see it go" a representative told me since the cecil ashburn closure last month ... they've seen a 20 percent drop in business. they can't survive until the project is complete next year. brittany walter says she's noticed a change here in jones valley that's affecting more than just uncle maddio's. walter "stuff closing down-- a lot of stuff being rebuilt" and drivers across the city are seeing a difference. city officials tell me governors drive has seen an increase in traffic in recent weeks, ever since the government shutdown ended. -- but official numbers are not out just yet. the city says re-timing traffic signals has been working to keep traffic moving. but thursday morning we noticed this ... repaving work on governors near parkhill. as to why the city is doing the work now instead of before the cecil ashburn closure, the city tells me ---- back in jones valley ... customers know the end result will be worth it, even if it hurts in the short term. walter - "its a good change, but i'm sad they're changing this one" there's already a new business gearing up to lease the property. it'll be a wine and tapas restaurants-- no official opening date has been set yet