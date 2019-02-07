Speech to Text for Decatur Woman Assaulted in Own Home

new at five... we're hearing from neighbors after a decatur woman was assaulted in her own home by a complete stranger.. in broad daylight! it all happened wednesday morning at a home near the intersection of locust street and 19th avenue in decatur. waay 31's scottie kay is there with reaction from neighbors, who are now on high alert. folks who live here near the intersection of locust street and 19th avenue tell me they're going to be keeping their doors locked and paying closer attention to their surroundings after hearing about the bizarre incident that happened to one of their neighbors. pkg: betty peebles, lives nearby "i would be scared to death if someone happened to come up on me like that and try to rob me." that was betty peebles reaction when i told her that one of her neighbors opened her door to a woman she didn't know.. and was assaulted and robbed. according to decatur police, the stranger knocked on the victim's door around 10-30 wednesday morning. when she opened the door, she told police the stranger hit her in the face and took her purse. betty peebles, lives nearby "you don't ever know when peoplewomen or men, whateverare going to run up behind you and knock you in the head and take your purse from you." peebles has a six-year-old grandson and says she's constantly worried about his safety.. because of incidents like this one. betty peebles, lives nearby "this is a bad place for people to live. you don't think that's bad? yeah, it is." and she's not the only one who thinks so. marla orr, lives nearby "i have a son and i already don't let him play outside unless i'm out here, and i guess i'm going to be trying to move soon. i've been looking for somewhere, but that's just extra motivation." in the meantime, peebles is encouraging her neighbors to be more aware of what's going on. betty peebles, lives nearby "be sure to know who you're letting in your house and who you're not, because some people are dirty, real dirty." decatur police are still looking for the suspect tonight... they only have a vague description - a woman with brown hair in her 20s or 30s. decatur police are still looking for the suspect tonight... they only have a vague description - a woman