Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Second Chance Job Fair

recall. in our skilled to work series, we're taking a closer look at the need for skilled workers in multiple job sectors and how groups in our area are working to fill that need. waay 31's will robinson-smith took a look at a new push in the tennessee valley to reach a part of the community that's sometimes overlooked. dozens of people shuffled from booth to booth thursday morning in decatur. the folks at ingalls harbor are eagerly looking at a wide array of job opportunities. some of these job seekers face a unique challenge: they have a criminal record. it was kind of like a shocker at first because i didn't really think that nothing like that existed. chris minor is about a month into his parole. he says this second chance job fair gives him the chance to talk with employers who won't automatically dismiss him for past offenses. coming out of prison, i thought people really would give you a chance like they're giving us. so i think it's awesome. organizers say this is the first "second chance job fair" being hosted in north alabama. morgan county economic development vice president penny townson says a similar fare in birmingham inspired it. she says an unemployment level below three percent is forcing companies to find creative methods to fill the demand for workers. townson our unemployment hasn't been low enough that you've had to get more creative about where you find that work and we really do now. this job fair also targets people who are underemployed. townson so that's about 10,000 in morgan county. these are people who are working in jobs, but are capable of doing more and are consistently looking for more work. that's one group we want to make sure we're hitting. robinson-smith and if you couldn't make it to this job fair, you'll have another chance, a second chance, as it were, to attend the job fair in huntsville at the end of the month. lydia pennington with the huntsville madison county chamber of commerce says both counties were interested in the idea of a second chance job fair. they say working together serves a greater impact. pennington we both were interested in hosting this type of job fair and it gives a regional approach and also helps with our voice to reach a larger audience. there are even job fair preparation seminars happening this week to teach skills like resume formatting and navigating an interview. bryson we have to give them tools that they can actually use and then allow them to use them and then we critique that so that they have something to go out and actually use. meanwhile, minor says events like this are invaluable for someone like him, just trying to make a positive impact on the community as part of the workforce. minor probably becoming a truck driver. i already got my cds and had my cds for 20 plus years. so i'll probably get back in the trucking industry. reporting in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. to learn more about the second chance job fair in huntsville and the training seminars, head over to waaytv.com and click on the "skilled to work" tab at the top of the page.