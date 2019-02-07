Speech to Text for Florence Students Absent due to Flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schools across north alabama have been shutting down for the flu. but some districts are staying open despite a high number of absences. parents reached out to waay31 over a high number of absences in the florence city school system. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman. waay31's breken terry went straight to the superintendent to get answers. breken? i am here outside of the florence city schools board of education, the superintendent tells me they have had an above average number of absences last week, but the numbers are starting to improve. he says they cannot definitively say the number of absences are because of the flu. roberts- he basically said that there was no way of confirming that the illnesses were due to the flu and that they were disinfecting and that was as far as their concern went. tony roberts has two kids in the florence city school system and said he was hearing rumors about how bad the flu has gotten in the school system. roberts- it's kind of disturbing. i feel like there is defiantly a lack of communication between the school system and parents on this issue. florence city schools superintendent, dr. jimmy shaw, told us the elementary schools have a higher number of absences, but said it varies elementary school to elementary school. shaw gave us a rough estimate of 14 to 15% of students were out at the elementary schools and said florence high schools absence rate was 10 to 12%, but without confirmation from each student shaw said it's hard to say if all the absences are flu related. roberts- today when we picked up my son he told me five children in his class that has 21 normally were out so were talking 25% of his classrooms out. shaw told us they have gotten some industrial strength cleaning supplies to clean the schools and rid them of germs but roberts says if the flu is really that bad or getting worse they should close the schools for a few days. roberts- right now cleaning the schools daily isn't getting the job done so lets look passed that and have the best interest of the children in mind. roberts' son tells us while he's at school he's washing his hands more and trying to avoid catching anything. roberts- i defiantly don't want to catch the flu. shaw told me they are telling parents, if your child has a fever please keep them at home. if the flu gets worse shaw said they would consult with the county health department before making a decision to close the schools. live in flo bt waay31. in tennessee -- vanderbilt children's hospital said the flu virus hit earlier this year than in years past! since then -- hospital officials said the number has regulated... last year was the deadliest flu season for children in nearly a decade. 172 kids died -- 80-percent of them didn't get the flu vaccine... in alabama -- several school districts are dealing with widespread absences beacuse of the flu! madison county hasn't been forced to close for sick days yet -- but a lot of children are missing class! find out what's being done to prevent more flu cases tonight on