Speech to Text for Wells Fargo Bank Outage

new information -- across the country customers at wells fargo are experiencing an outage.. thats because customers are unable to use their debit cards or access mobile and online banking. the company says they are working to restore services as soon as possible. customers can reach "branch and contact center for help many people are taking to social media to experess their concers. one woman wrote quote "'m stranded in a different state with no way to get gas. i was put on hold for 40 minutes and all you have to say is check