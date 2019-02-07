Clear
National Day of Remembrance for NASA

school. today the marshall space flight center at redstone arsenal is honoring the lives of astronauts that gave the ultimate sacrifice. nasa held a candle lighting ceremony where it honored the apollo one, challenger, and columbia crews along with other members of the nasa family. during the ceremony, several people talked about the missions the crews were on and the importance of their contributions to space. former nasa astronaut jan davis spoke to the crowd about honoring the lives of the astronauts that died and why it's so important to keep their legacy alive. jan davis "some of them i knew, but also we have to remember what they were doing and why. and to keep exploring and keep doing the things they want to do the day of remembrance isn't being observed just here in huntsville. an observance will take place at arlington national cemetery and a wreath laying ceremony will take
