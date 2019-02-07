Speech to Text for Gucci Apologizes

gucci is apologizing for a sweater some say resembles black-face. take a look. its a black turtle-neck sweater that pulls up over the bottom half of the person's face.. there is a pair of oversized lips printed around the mouth-hole. gucci apologized on twitter and stopped selling the sweater. the company also pledged to turn the incident into a powerful learning moment.