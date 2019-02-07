Speech to Text for Update on current road projects

happening today -- huntsville city officials are set to release information on current road projects happening in the city-- that includes the major project underway along cecil ashburn. but it's not just current projects we're expected to learn about-- it's future projects as well. waay 31's rodneya ross is live along cecil ashburn this morning with a look at the project underway. guys-- this afternoon-- huntsville city officials are set to not only update us on this road work project-- but others happening around the city. i'm here along the jones valley end of cecil ashburn in huntsville-- adlib something about the project...what i'm seeing vo construction on cecil ashburn started in january-- and it's been a hot topic since the multi-million dollar project was first announced just over two years ago. the road is closed down-- and will be for the next 14 months-- with drivers having o find alternate routes for the morning and evening commutes. at last check crews were blasting the road and asking hikers to avoid the hiking trails in the area. today-- huntsville city officials are expected to give an update on how the project is coming along-- with leaders hopefully releasing an updated timeline as to when the project will be finished. it's not only current road projects the city will address-- but future road projects and pothole repairs. it's typically during the wet and cold weather we see more potholes pop up-- and there's some concern on whether or not the holes can be fixed during the cold weather. the city told waay 31 they will fix potholes as long as they have the materials on hand to do so. live it's really easy to report a pothole. all you do is pull up the huntsville connect app on your phone adlib the process while showing on my phone the city says they try to fix every pothole in one to three days. now-- waay 31 will have a crew at tod