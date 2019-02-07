Clear

Norwegian Plane Returns After Bomb Threat

Norwegian plane forced to redirect back to the airport and have all passengers disembark for questioning.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Norwegian Plane Returns After Bomb Threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warnings to leave the a-g's office. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --new details on plane grounded after bomb threat --airline norwegian confirms threat --passengers started deplaning within the past half hour --searching and questioning all 169 on board --including swedish swim
Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events