Speech to Text for Norwegian Plane Returns After Bomb Threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warnings to leave the a-g's office. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --new details on plane grounded after bomb threat --airline norwegian confirms threat --passengers started deplaning within the past half hour --searching and questioning all 169 on board --including swedish swim