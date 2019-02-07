Speech to Text for Awaiting Decision on Inmates Execution Date

an execution scheduled to happen today-- is on hold this morning-- and the hold up is over a question of faith. it's now up to the supreme court to decide if an alabama death row inmate convicted of killing a teenager in 1995 will go on. waay31's steven dilsizian is live with what happened to delay the execution. the 11th circuit court issued a stay of execution this week-- meaning for right now--42-year-old dominique ray will not be executed today as scheduled. however-- the alabama attorney's general's office is appealing that decision-- and asking the supreme court to intervene. now-- dominique ray was convicted of stabbing 15- year-old tiffany harville to death in 1995 in selma. ray was scheduled to receive the death penalty by lethal injection today. but ray, who is muslim, asked for someone of his faith to be in the room with him instead of a christian prison chaplain. the 11th circuit court issued to delay the execution wednesday-- stating the state may be violating ray's religious rights as stated by the first amendment. the state attorney general has filed an appeal on that ruling. the office is also asking the us supreme to lift the stay-- and allow the execution to happen as scheduled today. the state is arguing prison employees are only allowed inside for safety reasons-- meaning only the christain chaplain. we do not know when the supreme court will make a decision. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31