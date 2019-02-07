News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SunTrust, BB&T Announce $66 Billion Merger
SunTrust, BB&T announce $66 Billion merger, to become the 6th largest bank.
Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 7:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: John Wood
Huntsville
Overcast
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
69°
Hi: 75° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
66°
Hi: 74° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
67°
Hi: 75° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
68°
Hi: 76° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville police say heroin overdose causes head-on crash on Governors Drive
Muscle Shoals TV Show Confirmed
Colbert Heights students will have an excused absence in light of school shooting threat
2 arrested in largest ever Limestone County fake money bust
Madison County man sues Huntsville clinic after girlfriend gets abortion
Police say 1 jailed, 1 hurt after Huntsville woman overdoses while driving
Update: Police identify suspect in Phil Campbell murder
Steve Harvey asks Huntsville couple with viral love for advice
Bomb scare at Ardmore restaurant has workers on edge
Limestone Co. Schools fighting the flu
Community Events