Speech to Text for Family of victims awaits killer's sentencing

are about 200 thousand dollars for the year. the decision of whether or not a convicted killer lives or dies is now in the hands of the judge. the jury recommended stephen marc stone receive life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering his wife and seven year old son in 2013. waay31's steven dilsizian has been following this trial since the beginning and joins us live with the latest on stone's sentencing im just outside of the madison county courthouse whwere the jury spent 4 hours deciding stephen marc stone should live. now the judge has the final say. take vo: stone was found guilty of two capital murder charges, one for killing two or more people, and the other for killing a person younger than 14 years old. the defense tried to argue insanity, but the jury didn't buy it as they believe stone knew right from wrong. judge donna pate can sentence stone to death even though the jury recommends life in prison, but that isn't true for all death penalty cases in the state. in 2017, governor kay ivey signed a bill that ended that practice. but the reason the judge can do it in this case is because the crime happened before the bill was signed. the father of stone's wife says this process has been unimaginable. "it's tough to see the man you once entrusted to take care of your daughter be convicted as well" there is no timeline of when the judge will make her final decision. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.