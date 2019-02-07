Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. huntsville city officials will hold a meeting this afternoon to discuss road projects, road resurfacing, and potholes in the city. they're expected to give an update on the cecil ashburn project. waay 31 will be at that meeting to bring you the latest. steven. an execution scheduled to happen today-- is on hold this morning-- and the hold up is over a question of faith. it's now up to the supreme court to decide if dominique ray will be executred for killing a selma teenager in 1995. ray, who is muslim, is asking for someone of his faith to be in the room with him instead of a christian prison chaplain. this morning, a madison county man is suing the clinic where his girlfriend had an abortion. ryan mager said he wanted to keep the baby, but she didn't. the lawsuit was filed against the alabama women's center, their employees and the pharmaceutical company who makes the medication used in abortion. authorities are still searching for the man they say shot at police over the weekend! jamal gardner is on tennessee's top 10 most wanted list after a shootout in columbia. authorities said they've received several leads -- but so far they've all been discredited. a brand new fire station could potentially be on the way to the city of priceville. officials say residents and businesses could see a decrease in their insurance rates. fire officials say the station will need to be up and running before 2020. atlanta-based suntrust bank announced an all-stock merger with bb&t for a deal worth $66 billion. the new company, which will be based in charlotte, north carolina, will have $442 billion in assets and become the 6th largest bank. a new name has yet to be chosen. both banks are up in premarket trading. 8.6 percent for suntrust and 4 percent for bb&t. bill? happening today, the senate judiciary committee is set to approve william barr's nomination to be attorney general. once the committee approves, it will head to the full senate where barr is expected to be confirmed. new information on two separate recalls of ram trucks. the first recall includes ram 3500 trucks made between 2013 and 2017...and 2500 trucks from 2014 to 2017. a potential problem could steering problems. the second recall involves 20-19 ram 1500 trucks with adjustable brake pedals...because they could come loose. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out