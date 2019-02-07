Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? after of week of temperatures more akin to mid april than early february, the valley will finally be taking the slide down to more seasonable weather starting tomorrow. you can still bust out the flip flops and shorts for one more day, though. highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon and much like yesterday, we'll likely set a new record high temperature for today. otherwise, it's going to be breezy with a mostly cloudy sky and only a stray shower during the day. the cold front and subsequent chill will be approaching the shoals by the evening. expect rain to pick up around 5 pm, reaching the center of the valley closer to 7. we'll keep showers through around midnight.