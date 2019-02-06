Speech to Text for Gus Malzahn on George Pickens flip

week. auburn's recruiting class finished 11. but by the numbers, meaning the recruits ratings, its the strongest class under gus malzahn. the tigers signed 21 guys. one player who was suppose to sign with auburn was hoovers' george pickens. today he flipped to georgia, he was commited to auburn for a very long time... here's what coach had to say about losing the reciever, who's the top ranked player in our state. "you know, usually i don't comment on guys that go to other places, but he was committed to us for two years and decided to go somewhere elsebut the good thing is that we have some very young, talented receivers, so