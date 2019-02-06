Speech to Text for R.A. Hubbard star staying in state

says thats the best part. north courtland mayor's son, riley evans jr is having quite the week, the ra hubbard senior has suprassed 1000 points on the basketball team and today, he signs with the university of north alabama to play football... like i said big week evans jr signed his letter of intent surrounded by his family and friends. he's excited to go up the road to florence and play for the roaring lions. a lot of working going into to earning this scholarship, and he does it all while playing three sports for the chiefs. every sport worked on a differnt skill set i had. so it was easy going from one sport to the next, to keep me in shape. it's just in my blood from hazel wood and courtland we just love football, i knew we would be in this position one day. oh and by the way, evans will be in action on the court tomorrow for ra hubbards playoff basketball game agasinst whitesburg christian. busy