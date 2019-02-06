Speech to Text for Madison Academy holds emotional signing day ceremony

two mustang teammates who are holding on to their last high school moments together, while also embracing the future, ooo i get chills just watching this video. tex bailey is going to eastern kentucky and daniel brent is going to university of tennessee at chattanooga. you can see how proud the parents are as their sons sign in front of their school. both students gave a speech, brent thanking his dad for all he's done to help prepare him for college, he even tear up while saying how much he looks up to his father, these mustang teammates are best friends, they've waiting long enough to sign together, practicing hard all year long just to have a shot at a college scholarship, now its time for them to relish in the moment. "i wasn't expecting to cry. it just happened. i'm really blessed and grateful to have this opportunity. and to see my friend too and sign with him that's a blessing and really everything is just a blessing.""it's incredible man. i loved every minute of it. i was nervous as crap just getting up there. i'm not a public speaker. so it was extremely nerve-wracking but it was exciting at the same time." brent says utc is the closest school that recruited him. and