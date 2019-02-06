Speech to Text for Ethan Rinke signs with Tennessee

over at athens high school ethan rinke signed his national letter of intent this morning to play football at the university of tennessee! all of ethan's family and friends came decked out in their big orange today! the new volunteer, praised his family for getting him this far.. and he owes a lot to his strict routine. well first i had to wake up to go workout, i don't get to skip on that. i woke up about 5:30 go workout for about an hour then after that it was more exciting." im sure jeremy pruitt will appreciate that dicipline, rinke says playing under the rainville native will be fun, two north alabama guys, taking over big