Speech to Text for Reddy Steward Signs with Troy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one of the state's top recruits signed today with troy university. austin's reddy steward is uniting with chip lindsey and the trojans, and he has one goal this year, to beat a power 5 conference team... i'm looking at you missouri... first step to doing that is signing his dotted line. reddy was honored in front of a packed auditorium at austin high school, his parents smiling ear to ear knowing their son has a college scholarship. now the three star conernback was always interested in the trojans, he says he's talked with lindsey since his coaching days at auburn, and last month when it was announced the madison native was the new head coach at troy, reddy knew it was time to commit. we just relate, him being from bob jones and me austin, he knows a lot about this area so we have a lot to talk about, he's a good guy to be around, also my brother goes to tuskeegee so he will be real close to me. reddy is majoring in sports management, and says he would like to be a coach some day, but right now the goal is the nfl, this guy had an oustanding high school career, so check him out on saturday's to see what he