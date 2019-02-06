Speech to Text for East Limestone signings

happening now... high school athletes across the country are celebrating now that national signing day is coming to a close! right here in north alabama -- we had several athletes make the next step of their career official...meaning they get a college scholarship!!! waay 31's lynden blake joins us now with a look at where some of them are heading! this is one of my favorite days, thers's something about watching student athletes make theiir dreams come true, the next stop on our national signing day tour is east limestone. the indians had an impressive year on the football field making it to the second round of the playoffs. hard work pays off folks, three chiefs putting the pen to paper this morning finally committing to the next four years. jeremiah thomas and ashton lockett won't have to say bye to one another just yet since they're both heading off to the university of the cumberlands. but they will have to part ways with teammate lucas terry who's heading to lagrange college in georgia. even though they're going different placed they're all very grateful they got to share today with their best friends. : "it's amazing. it's something i've dreamed about since i was a little kid." "it means the most ebcause i worked hard with these guys in the weight room, on the field, we die for this, for real." : "it's hard to believe because it feels like a couple years ago we were just kids playing at creekside elementary and now it's actually real life." these guys surrounded by their families, coaches, and friends to celebrate one of the biggest moments of their lives. they all say they wouldn't be were they are today without all the support they've received. more signings at 6. including a player who signed with troy, joing forces with madison native and troy head coach chip lindsey, we'll tell you