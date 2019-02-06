Speech to Text for Huntsville High Signings

dropped 26 points. its the first wednesday in febuary, that means its time to see where tennessee valley student athletes decided to take their talents. our waay31 team was all over north alabama today at signing day ceremonies, sports director lynden blake joins us now with the first of many singings we'll bring to you this evening. its national singing day. this day means more than putting a pen to paper. its a chance for student atheltes to get a college education, to not have student loans, to live out their dreams of playing college ball. and yeah its a game, but this game paves the way for many. lets kick off our coverage with huntsville high school. five panthers can say they're officially a college athlete. jackson glover, hanes green and connors landweir, all are staying teammates and panthers at that, singing to play football at birmingham southern, uab is getting zack strage as a preferred walk on, and tennessee valley prep picks up stoney patton. green says his dreams came true today, when he signed his letter of intent. "last night i went to bed at 3. ive always looked forward to this as a child. this has been my dream as long as i can remember congrats to all five guys, i want to point out, uab won its first bowl game this year! only two years after re-starting the football program. at tennesse valley prep, stoney patton will get the chance to work on his athletic and academic skills without losing college eligibilty! great situation and launching pad for a college career.