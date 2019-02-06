Speech to Text for Dekalb County residents upset about poor road conditions

people in dekalb county are crying foul over some county roads. they say their cars are getting damaged just trying to get around. waay 31's sierra phillips spent the day looking into just how bad the roads are, and how the county plans to fix them. coots- "its terrible it'll beat you to death" troy coots drives county road 411 often-- my camera was rolling as i headed down the road and you can see just how bumpy it is here coots "that just ain't this road theres a lot of roads down here thats bad" i took coots' concerns to county commissioner scot westbrook, who lives in the district. westbrook - "its a matter of getting the weather to cooperate and then having the funding to be able to do what we want to accomplish" westbrook tells me rain has gotten in the way of many repairs. but affordable solutions, will only last a couple of months. westbrook "its just a never ending cycle with a dirt road" westbrook says the county can't afford the more permanent fixes like paving. the budget for district 2 roads is about 200k for the year.. which doesn't get far. wesbrook- "you can do the math, 200 thousand per linear mile, and 200 thousand in your account, you can pay for one mile of asphalt road" that's why westbrook has been working with state lawmakers to find funding solutions. for now, coots says he'll believe it when he sees it but he wants to make sure something changes coots "you really start tearing up vehicles everyday out here on these roads" in dekalb co sp waay31 news state lawmakers are expected to tackle an increase in the gas tax when they convene next month. that money would help communities like dekalb county make